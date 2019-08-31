India News Assam NRC final list out: Assam NRC website crashes, people queue up at Seva Kendras Assam’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published Saturday. Of the 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh were excluded from the final list. The final list of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam left out over 19 lakh people, almost half of the 40 lakh people excluded in the final draft published last year. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala) Out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala) Mansur ali , 37, whose name came out in the last draft but came to check again. “My name came out but I came to check again just to be sure.” (Express photo by Tora Agarwala) An applicant Naseeruddin Choudhry said, “My daughter Najmin, 7, and nephew, Masoom,8, were both out. Now they are in. We were so scared earlier. Very relieved." (Express photo by Tora Agarwala) People in Ramnagar-Tarapur village queue up at a cyber cafe to check their names online. Man charging 20 rupees per person to check. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala) Prateek Hajela said the entire process of NRC update had been meticulously carried out in an objective and transparent manner and statutory provisions and due procedure were followed at every stage. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala)