4 / 5

The well, drilled in 2006, is located at a 900m aerial distance of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (DSNP), and next to the Maguri-Motapung wetland, recognised as an Important Bird Area (IBA) by the Bombay Natural History Society. DSNP is home to 36 species of mammals and 382 species of birds, and known for its feral horses. Animals including an endangered gangetic dolphin, a particolored flying squirrel, a snake as well as a variety of fish have died as the condensate spread to the surrounding areas. Birds too have left the area, according to Rajendra Bharti, DFO Tinsukia.