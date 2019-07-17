India News Flood fury grips all of Assam, Army called in for rescue The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark in Guwahati, at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, and at Badarpurghat in Karimganj. Raging flood waters battered Assam and parts of Bihar with the death toll in the two states mounting to more than 50 Tuesday. (Reuters) With the flood situation in Assam deteriorating further, the government on Tuesday released Rs 251.55 crore as assistance from the central share of SDRF for 2019-20. (Express photo: Tora Agarwala) As many as 1,556 villages across Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia districts have been hit by the deluge. (PTI) Besides the NDRF, the Army has been deployed in Assam to aid the personnel in rescuing marooned people. (Express photo: Tora Agarwala) The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark in Guwahati, at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, and at Badarpurghat in Karimganj. (Express photo: Tora Agarwala)