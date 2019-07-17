Toggle Menu Sections
Flood fury grips all of Assam, Army called in for rescuehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/assam-floods-pics-indian-army-ndrf-5833798/

Flood fury grips all of Assam, Army called in for rescue

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark in Guwahati, at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, and at Badarpurghat in Karimganj.

Assam, Assam floods, Assam flood news, Assam weather, Assam news, Assam rain news, Assam floods army, Baksa, Baksa assam, Assam floods,Kaziranga National Park indian express, latest news

Raging flood waters battered Assam and parts of Bihar with the death toll in the two states mounting to more than 50 Tuesday. (Reuters)

Assam, Assam floods, Assam flood news, Assam weather, Assam news, Assam rain news, Assam floods army, Baksa, Baksa assam, Assam floods,Kaziranga National Park indian express, latest news

With the flood situation in Assam deteriorating further, the government on Tuesday released Rs 251.55 crore as assistance from the central share of SDRF for 2019-20. (Express photo: Tora Agarwala)

Assam, Assam floods, Assam flood news, Assam weather, Assam news, Assam rain news, Assam floods army, Baksa, Baksa assam, Assam floods,Kaziranga National Park indian express, latest news

As many as 1,556 villages across Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia districts have been hit by the deluge. (PTI)

Assam, Assam floods, Assam flood news, Assam weather, Assam news, Assam rain news, Assam floods army, Baksa, Baksa assam, Assam floods,Kaziranga National Park indian express, latest news

Besides the NDRF, the Army has been deployed in Assam to aid the personnel in rescuing marooned people. (Express photo: Tora Agarwala)

Assam, Assam floods, Assam flood news, Assam weather, Assam news, Assam rain news, Assam floods army, Baksa, Baksa assam, Assam floods,Kaziranga National Park indian express, latest news

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark in Guwahati, at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, and at Badarpurghat in Karimganj. (Express photo: Tora Agarwala)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth make impressive star at Indonesia Open
2 Madhya Pradesh govt tables cow vigilantism bill in state assembly
3 India ‘A’ beat West Indies ‘A’ by 148 runs, take unassailable 3-0 lead