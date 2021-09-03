2 / 8

The rising Brahmaputra river and its tributaries inundated vast tracts of 18 districts, of which Nalbari is the worst-hit with over 1.1 people suffering, followed by Darrang with over 1.09 lakh people and Lakhimpur having 1.08 lakh people being affected. In pic: Villagers move their rice bags to safer places on a boat from a flooded village in Morigaon district, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)