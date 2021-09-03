Must Read
- Fake owners, fake tenants in Bengaluru eviction racket
- Leaked CBI report: Agency gets 2-day custody of their sub-inspector, Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer
- Explained: The rules for taxing interest on Provident Fund
- MEA: Taliban meet focused on ensuring no anti-India terror
- TM Krishna writes: How should we remember Partition Horrors Remembrance Day?
- Covid: Near total 1-shot cover in Himachal; UP, Bengal at bottom
- In a sign of distress, gold loans soar 77% in 12 months up to July
- Durand Line: Friction point between Afghanistan, Pakistan
- Actor who defied odds, Sidharth Shukla dies at 40
Every year, same story: Assam reels under floods, lakhs affectedUpdated: September 3, 2021 8:38:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesDelhi HC grants bail to 5 in riots case: Sole act of protesting can’t be weapon to justify incarceration
- IndiaSC stays Kerala Class 11 physical exams, calls Covid situation 'alarming'
- EntertainmentShang-Chi movie review: Simu Liu starrer is not the Asian Black Panther we were promised
- EntertainmentSidharth Shukla death Updates: Sidharth Shukla laid to rest
- TrendingViral photo of samosas with numbers, alphabet sparks jokes online; here's the mystery behind it
- Trending'Love on the track': Para-athlete's guide surprises her with marriage proposal at Tokyo Olympics
- SportsIndia vs England 4th Test Match, Day 2 | LIVE
- SportsLegend at 19: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic medals
- OpinionHow should we remember Partition Horrors Remembrance Day?
- Why Tsitsipas' lengthy off-court trips irk opponents
- LifestyleUS e-commerce company sells neem dattun for Rs 1,800
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G review: The foldable phone for ‘normal’ people