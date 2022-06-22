1 / 15

A total of 81 persons have died as floods continued to wreak havoc on Assam. As rain continued to batter parts of the state, affecting more than 45 lakh people in 32 districts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said an inter-ministerial Central team would be dispatched to assess the damage. In the picture, a man is seen carrying his livestock in a tub as he moves to a safer place from a flood-affected area of Kamarkuchi village, in Nalbari district, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)