As forecast by the India Meterological Department (IMD) indicated, Mumbai witnessed heavy showers Monday. The rains, howver did not pose to be a major impediment for the Mumbaikars as the commuters carried on throughout the day with its daily humdrum. For Thane, Raigad and Palghar, the IMD issued an orange alert for Monday, with forecast of “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)