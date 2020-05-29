- Hotels, airlines look for new revenue streams, hold on to cash to tide over liquidity crunch
- 61,000 stranded Indians have returned since May 7: Govt
- Man who took wrong train to Kerala dies of Covid-19
- Shah dials CMs, discusses road ahead; Cabinet Secy meets states
- Centre, state must consult, cooperate to tackle Covid situation, says Thackeray
- Drive to bring back migrants to end, last trains in 2-3 days: UP
- Ahmedabad BJP chief tests positive; state tally at 15,593
- Migrants don’t have to pay to go home, ensure they get food on the way: SC
As Covid-19 cases soar, migrants wait for special trainsUpdated: May 29, 2020 10:23:45 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesStrong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 4.6 earthquake hits near Rohtak in Haryana
- Bengal allows religious places to open from June 1, more relaxations announced
- EntertainmentPonmagal Vandhal review: Jyotika-starrer is let down by muddled writing
- EntertainmentYogesh (1943-2020): Stories in a song
- TrendingAs India deals with locusts, people are sharing memes on dealing with it
- TrendingIt's raining memes on social media as Indians speculate on lockdown extension
- SportsLIVE | Vincy Premier T10 League, Day 8: The fight for last knockout spot
- SportsIndia poised to play first overseas D/N Test at Adelaide Oval
- OpinionDeath of a mother at a railway station, a conversation in Heaven
- What the deceleration in GDP growth rate tells us about state of the Indian economy
- LifestyleLockdown hairstyle: People want Abhishek Bachchan's signature hairband look
- TechnologyNew scam alert: Don't share WhatsApp verification PIN with anyone