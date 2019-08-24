India News Arun Jaitley’s mortal remains brought home, leaders line up to pay homage Arun Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS on Saturday was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. He was admitted there on August 9. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness. He was admitted there on August 9. In picture: Remains of Arun Jaitley being taken to his residence. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Party leaders from across the political spectrum, BJP workers and his admirers filed past the body, which was kept in a glass casket, offering flowers and wreaths. In Picture: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at the residence of Jaitley. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira) Expressing condolences, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Jaitley ji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. " (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The former finance minister is survived by his wife and children. In picture: Jaitley's family leaves AIIMS. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jaitley's residence. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to Arun Jaitley at his residence. ( Photo Source: ANI) BJP veteran LK Advani pays homage to Arun Jaitley. The former FM was inducted into the BJP core team when Advani was Party President. (Photo Source: ANI)