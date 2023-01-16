Military parade, bike stunts mark Bengaluru’s Army Day celebration
January 16, 2023 23:19 IST
The Army has to be future-ready as lessons can be learnt from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Sunday at 75th Indian Army Day event at the Army Service Corps (ASC) in Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said the event was organised in Karnataka to pay tribute to the people of the state who laid down their lives for India’s freedom.(Express Photo by Jithendra M)
“This is also a tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa who was from Karnataka," Rajnath Singh said.(Express Photo by Jithendra M)
Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year and has for the first time been conducted outside the national capital.(Express Photo by Jithendra M)
The Army Day’s Parade Adjutant was Major Gaurav Tewari of Bombay Engineer Group and Centre.(Express Photo by Jithendra M)
The Army chief gave gallantry awards and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) unit citations. Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoriya was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)