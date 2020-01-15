4 / 10

A Sea Hawk jet fighter taking off from the deck of INS Vikrant to pound Military installations in enemy held ports of Bangladesh during Indo-Pak 1971 war. By the time India gained independence, Cariappa had seen action in Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Burma and became the first Indian Officer to be given command of a unit in 1942. He also led the Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and successfully recaptured Zojila, Drass, and Kargil and established a linkup with Leh. (Express archive)