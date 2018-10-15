APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary: His journey from being India’s missile man to becoming people’s president
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Kerala High Court grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
- In MP’s theatre of farm rage, BJP puts its money on crop insurance
- Haryana: Mosque in Palwal built with Lashkar-e-Taiba funds, says NIA
- Stand by accusations, will fight, say women journalists after MJ Akbar hints of legal recourse
- Delhi’s air quality remains poor, unlikely to change tomorrow
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Nehha Pendse: Dipika Kakar's leadership quality went against me
- EntertainmentNehha Pendse gets evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12
- EntertainmentNetflix addiction: Press Pause
- EntertainmentAishwarya Rai shares adorable photos of Aaradhya with Big B and Abhishek
- SportsLethal weapon Umesh runs riot
- SportsCaptain Holder stands tall amid the ruins
- SportsSimran's journey from silver screen to Olympic silver
- TechnologyWhatsApp modifies 'Delete for Everyone' feature with new rules: Here's all you need to know
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India variants, colour options leaked; launch to happen soon
- TechnologySony PlayStation 4 crashing due to malicious message: Report
- LifestyleMouni Roy raises heat in this all-black ensemble
Advertisement