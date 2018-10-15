5 / 11

One of the little known facts about former President A P J Abdul Kalam is that he has a medical invention to his name — a coronary stent built with missile composites that dramatically brought down the cost of heart stents from Rs 55,000 to Rs 10,000 in the mid-1990s. In Pic: A P J Abdul Kalam (left) and former Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi (right) after the special ceremonial parade of 37 and 48 Squadrons of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Base in Bhuj. (Express archive photo)