Annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commences in Gujarathttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/annual-lord-jagannath-rath-yatra-commences-in-gujarat-5814263/

Annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commences in Gujarat

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra, embarked on the yatra from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple located in Jamalpur area.

The annual 142th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began from Jamalpur Darwaza in Gujarat (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The annual 142th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began from Jamalpur Darwaza in Gujarat (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

A spectator watches as people carry procession on the annual 142th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Jamalpur Darwaza in Gujarat (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The annual 142th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began from Jamalpur Darwaza in Gujarat (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The annual 142th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began from Jamalpur Darwaza in Gujarat (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

People dress up as the Indian cricket team during the annual Rath Yatra procession in Jamalpur Darwaza in Gujarat (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

