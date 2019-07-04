Annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commences in Gujarat

The 142nd rath yatra of Lord Jagannath Thursday commenced in the city amid tight security as lakhs of devotees flocked the 18-km route to catch a glimpse of the deity. Before the procession began, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed 'pahind vidhi' - a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the chariots using a golden broom. In the early hours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in 'mangla aarti' (auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to Lord) of the deities in the temple. The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra, then embarked on the yatra from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple located in Jamalpur area.