Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde walks out of jail after 31 months
Updated: November 26, 2022 6:41:12 pm
A day after Supreme Court upheld his bail, Elgaar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde was released from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Speaking to reporters, the scholar-activist said, “I am happy to be released after 31 months, but it is so unfortunate the way the case was put on us.” (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Teltumbde was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last Friday, which was challenged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the apex court. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
The Supreme Court dismissed NIA's plea on Friday, saying it “will not interfere”. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud gave a two-line order while dismissing NIA's appeal: "The SLP is dismissed. However, the observations in the impugned judgment of the High Court shall not be treated as conclusive final findings in all proceedings.” (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Teltumbde is the third of the 16 accused arrested in the case to be released on bail. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
He was arrested by the NIA on April 14, 2020 after he surrendered before the agency. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Earlier, Telugu poet Varavara Rao and lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj were granted bail, while activist Gautam Navlakha was moved to house arrest. (Express archive photos)