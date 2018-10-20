4 / 9

Due to lack of space and resources, the mortuary at the Amritsar Civil Hospital struggled to accommodate bodies which were sent in from the accident site. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at Civil Hospital and Guru Nanak Hospital, where most of the injured people were taken Friday night. While 39 bodies have been kept at the Amritsar Civil Hospital, the remaining 20 have been kept at Guru Nanak Hospital. Dalbir Singh, who played the role of Ravan during a Ramlila play, also died in the tragedy. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)