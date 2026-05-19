Amit Shah says India became Naxal-free ahead of March 2026 deadline
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the country due to the valour, courage and supreme sacrifice of the security forces
May 19, 2026 19:59 IST
May 19, 2026 19:59 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a press conference in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh and outlined that Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the country (Source: Photo by ANI)
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He said certain dates hold historical significance in the campaign, marking key phases of the government’s anti-Naxal strategy (Source: Photo by ANI)
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Shah referred to December 13, 2023, when the BJP government in Chhattisgarh took oath, stating that the resolute campaign for the complete eradication of Naxalism began thereafter (Source: Photo by ANI)
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He cited August 24, 2024, when a meeting of directors general of police from all states was convened to resolve to make the country Naxal-free by March 31, 2026 (Source: Photo by ANI)
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Shah said Naxalism had been completely eradicated ahead of the set deadline due to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of security forces (Source: Photo by ANI)
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Shah stated that the elimination of Naxalism in Bastar became possible after the BJP government assumed office in Chhattisgarh in December 2023 (Source: Photo by ANI)
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He rejected arguments that underdevelopment had caused the spread of Naxalism, asserting instead that violence and fear created by Naxalism had prevented development from reaching affected regions (Source: Photo by ANI)
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Shah said areas once affected by Naxalism were now witnessing the beginning of comprehensive development as of May 19, 2026 (Source: Photo by ANI)