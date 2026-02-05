Amit Shah launches ‘Bharat Taxi’, India’s largest cooperative ride-hailing platform
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi in New Delhi, a driver-owned cooperative ride-hailing platform aimed at eliminating commissions, improving driver earnings, and offering affordable fares in a market dominated by private players
February 5, 2026 17:31 IST
Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah officially launches Bharat Taxi, India’s largest cooperative-based taxi service, in New Delhi on Thursday (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Bharat Taxi positions itself as a driver-owned platform that does not charge commissions, allowing drivers to retain higher earnings from rides (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The service promises reasonable pricing for customers in a highly competitive ride-hailing market dominated by private companies (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Amit Shah had earlier said in Parliament that Bharat Taxi aims to free commercial vehicle drivers from dependence on private ride-hailing firms (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The pilot project for Bharat Taxi began in Delhi-NCR and Rajkot in late November and early December 2025 (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The platform was later expanded to additional cities, including Ahmedabad, as part of its phased rollout strategy (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Bharat Taxi is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd (STCL) in collaboration with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The initiative is supported by institutions such as Amul and NABARD, with their representatives serving on the interim board (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
A January 14 government release sought promotional support from central and state departments to help expand Bharat Taxi’s visibility (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Around 4 lakh drivers have joined the Bharat Taxi platform, with over 10,000 rides reportedly completed daily, according to the government (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Bharat Taxi has increased its presence at high-footfall locations such as airports, metro stations, and railway hubs, including pre-paid taxi booths at Delhi airport (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The government plans to make Bharat Taxi operational nationwide by 2029, with the goal of becoming India’s largest ride-hailing app (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)