In Pictures: Amit Shah mounts full-scale attack on TMC at Barrackpore BJP meet
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive BJP workers’ meeting at Barrackpore, West Bengal, targeting the TMC government ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
January 31, 2026 16:50 IST
1 / 11
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday mounted an all-out attack on the TMC government (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 11
Shah criticised the TMC for shielding infiltrators and institutionalising corruption for electoral gains (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 11
He alleged that the TMC had deliberately delayed border fencing to protect infiltrators as a vote bank (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 11
Shah claimed that state administration and police failed to stop illegal migrants using fake documents (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 11
He cited the Calcutta High Court’s directive and vowed that a BJP government would complete border fencing within 45 days (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 11
Shah asserted that the 2026 assembly elections would result in the TMC’s ouster from power (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 11
He described the formation of a BJP government in West Bengal as a national security necessity (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 11
Shah compared West Bengal with Assam, stating infiltration stopped in Assam after the BJP came to power (Source: Photo by PTI)
9 / 11
He emphasised the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to remove illegal names from the voter list and also assured the Matua and Namasudra communities that their votes and dignity would be protected under a BJP government (Source: Photo by PTI)
10 / 11
Shah accused the TMC of intimidating citizens, opposing Vande Mataram discussions, and institutionalising corruption among ministers (Source: Photo by PTI)
11 / 11
He predicted that the BJP would secure over 50 per cent vote share in 2026, declaring the year would mark the end of TMC rule (Source: Photo by PTI)