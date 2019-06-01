India News Amit Shah takes charge as Home Minister BJP president Amit Shah took charge as Home Minister on Saturday. Replacing Rajnath Singh, this is the first ministerial responsibility that Shah will take on at the Centre. BJP president Amit Shah took charge as Home Minister on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Shah has replaced Rajnath Singh who has been moved to the Ministry of Defence. Having delivered multiple victories for the party in various states and then a landslide in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, this is the first ministerial responsibility that Shah will take on at the Centre. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Having been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Home Affairs, this effectively makes him No. 2 in the new government. Shah is also now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet Committee on Security. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Some of the priorities for Amit Shah as he takes the reins of the Home Ministry, is the the conduct of peaceful elections in Jammu & Kashmir, and militancy and NRC in the Northeast. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)