India News Clashes, arson mar Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata Students, learnt to be members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, were protesting near the front gate of Calcutta University and shouting "Amit Shah go back" slogans. BJP national president Amit Shah’s massive roadshow in Kolkata turned violent on Tuesday with the BJP workers clashing with Calcutta University students who were showing black flags to the saffron party leader. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) The protest also spilled over to Vidyasagar College in Bidhan Sarani, about two km from Calcutta University, where BJP workers set three two-wheelers on fire. (Express video grab) The incident took place when Shah’s convoy was passing by Calcutta University’s College Street campus. (Express photo by Ravik Bhattacharya) Soon, BJP and TMC workers resorted to stone pelting even as members of the saffron party tried to break the main gate of the college. (Express photo by Ravik Bhattacharya) As soon as Shah’s convoy came in front of Calcutta University, BJP workers charged towards the students and broke barricades put up by the police, who soon found that they were outnumbered. (Express photo by Ravik Bhattacharya) Soon, a huge contingent of police reached the area and tried to douse the flames. The police also lathicharged at the workers to disperse them from the institute. (Express Video grab) If the blowing of conch shells and “uludhwani” (ululation at Hindu rituals) marked TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s rallies, in Shah’s roadshow slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ echoed in the air. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)