Condemning the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda last week, Shah said BJP believes that in a democracy, everyone should have the right to voice their views. “I want to tell all TMC leaders that they must not be under the wrong impression that the BJP will stop due to such attacks. We will work to establish our base in West Bengal,” he warned while speaking at a press conference in Bengal. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)