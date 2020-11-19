Top news
- During call with PM Modi, Biden spoke of ‘strengthening democracy in US, abroad’
- Sombre milestones: Delhi crosses 5 lakh cases, records highest toll
- Centre finds Sudarshan show targeted a community, says can air but with changes
- Farmers refuse to budge, say ‘will allow passenger trains after Centre allows good trains to Punjab’
- Twitter apologises to House panel for map showing Ladakh in China
- Pfizer ends Covid-19 vaccine trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation
- Jailed Varavara Rao to be moved to hospital, treatment at state's expense
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Noida starts random Covid-19 testing at borderNovember 19, 2020 4:44:42 pm
