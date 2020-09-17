Top news
- Coronavirus India timeline
- Museum’s name changed, Agra officials hunt for Shivaji links
- Cong vs Cong in Bengaluru violence: Ex-mayor’s nephew denied bail, state says conspired with ‘top political leader’
- Private firm; partners have no background in China military, govt: Zhenhua
- Afghan women in Doha talks team: ‘Taliban have to face, respect us’
- Andhra HC land deals gag order unprecedented, will go to SC: Jagan govt advisor
- Court fixes Sept 30 for Babri verdict, tells accused to be present
Amid Covid-19, packed ghats mark Mahalaya in West BengalUpdated: September 17, 2020 8:56:32 pm
- Harsimrat resigns as Union Minister in protest over Centre's farm bills
- LAC row: Hope China won't make further attempts to unilaterally change status quo, says MEA
- EntertainmentHina Khan and Sidharth Shukla shoot for Bigg Boss 14 promo
- EntertainmentRajinikanth sends audio message to fan for quick recovery from COVID
- TrendingBaby reacts to mother's voice after hearing aids are turned on, video leaves netizens emotional
- TrendingIPL 2020: Ahead of the tournament in UAE, fans set social media abuzz with memes
- SportsIPL Flashback: Sourav Ganguly vs Shane Warne and a fight to remember
- SportsIPL 2020 and the golden age of Shane Watson
- OpinionIndia should opt for income support so that pandemic does not turn into a financial crisis
- Explained: Why China harvests India data
- LifestyleFrom Maggi to Kurkure: This makeup artist creates looks inspired by your favourite snacks
- TechnologyShould you buy Samsung Galaxy M51?