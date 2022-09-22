In Kolkata, a correctional home converted to museum to mark 75 years of Independence
September 22, 2022 2:26:24 pm
The Alipore Central Correctional Home has been converted into a museum on India's Independence. It was inaugurated by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
The Alipore Independence Museum has been set up to mark the 75th year of Independence. It displays photographs and statues of revolutionaries. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
In 2019, inmates of the correctional home were shifted to the Baruipur Central Correctional Home in the suburbs of Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) received the contract to complete the restoration work and transform the correctional home into a museum around eight months back. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
The West Bengal government took the initiative to restore the dilapidated building, which once had cracks all over its walls, and plants growing on them in patches. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the restoration work got delayed. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
The installations inside the museum commemorate freedom fighters like Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Chittaranjan Das, among many others who were imprisoned over here under British rule. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Debashis Sen, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of HIDCO said, "A light-and-sound show will take place at 7 pm daily. Right now, the show is in Bengali, but we're working to introduce shows in Hindi and English as well." (Express photo by Partha Paul)
He also said that a separate segment has been made for commemorating Aurobindo Ghosh's 150th birth anniversary. The museum will remain open for public viewing from 12 pm till 6 pm on all days except Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)