Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over inflation, governance and environmental concerns
Questioning the government's preparedness in dealing with rising costs and supply issues, he alleged that changes in LPG cylinder supply were not matched with adequate production planning
March 26, 2026 18:54 IST
March 26, 2026 18:54 IST
1 / 8
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, alleging failure to address inflation and unemployment (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
2 / 8
He said that governance has been replaced by propaganda and event-based politics, with key public issues not being adequately addressed (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
3 / 8
Raising concerns over essential supplies, he pointed out that people are facing difficulties and standing in queues for basic needs such as cooking gas (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
4 / 8
He questioned the government’s preparedness in handling rising costs and LPG supply, stating that changes in distribution were not supported by proper production planning (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
5 / 8
Targeting economic decisions, he demanded a probe into recent MoUs signed by the state government, alleging that some agreements involved financially weak companies and created a misleading investment narrative (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
6 / 8
On technology and agriculture, he highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence for improving farm productivity but said the government has not built a supportive ecosystem or provided adequate training (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
7 / 8
He also criticised the Centre’s approach to international relations amid the West Asia conflict, saying India has missed opportunities to strengthen its global standing due to policy shortcomings (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
8 / 8
On environmental issues, the Samajwadi Party chief alleged that major rivers in the state including Ganga and Yamuna are heavily polluted, with garbage accumulation and poor sanitation visible in many places (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)