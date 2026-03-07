Akhilesh Yadav calls Nitish Kumar’s Shift to Rajya Sabha insult to PDA communities
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Opposition INDIA bloc wanted to make Nitish Kumar the prime minister
Updated: March 7, 2026 19:17 IST
Updated : March 7, 2026 19:17 IST
1 / 9
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, criticised the BJP on Saturday after Nitish Kumar prepared to take membership of the Rajya Sabha and step down as Chief Minister of Bihar, calling the development an insult to PDA communities (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
2 / 9
Speaking at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said the move affected communities represented by the acronym PDA, which he described as ‘Pichhde’ (backward classes), Dalits, and ‘Alpsankhyak’ (minorities) (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
3 / 9
In his remarks, Yadav alleged that the decision amounted to an insult to PDA communities, linking the move to what he described as the BJP’s approach towards those social groups (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
4 / 9
During an interaction with reporters, Akhilesh Yadav questioned the significance of Rajya Sabha membership compared with the chief minister’s post, asking which position was bigger — a Rajya Sabha seat or the office of the chief minister (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
5 / 9
Yadav claimed that the Opposition INDIA bloc wanted to make Nitish Kumar the prime minister (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
6 / 9
He also claimed that when the SP and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had forged an alliance (during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections), his party wanted BSP chief Mayawati to be the prime minister (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
7 / 9
Referring to the political developments in Bihar, Akhilesh Yadav said his party had predicted during the 2025 state elections that Nitish Kumar would retire as chief minister rather than as prime minister, adding that the BJP had gone a step further and would now retire him as a Rajya Sabha member (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
8 / 9
The Samajwadi Party chief also launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath, saying it was the most anarchic and corrupt government and alleging that it functioned like a government of mafias (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
9 / 9
Commenting on coordination meetings between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP leaders, Yadav alleged that such meetings were being held to decide on cancelling the tickets of BJP MLAs, referring to recent meetings held near Delhi and in Kanpur (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)