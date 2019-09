On a lighter note, Air Chief Marshal Dhanao said he and Abhinandan had two things in common — ejecting mid-air from their aircraft and fighting Pakistan. “Both of us have two things in common — first, both of us ejected (laughs) and second, both of us have fought Pakistanis. I fought in Kargil, he fought after Balakot. Third, I’ve flown with his father. It’s an honour for me to do my last sortie in IAF, in a fighter aircraft, with his son,” he said. (Photo Courtesy: IAF)