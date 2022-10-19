AIADMK cadre led by EPS detained for staging protest as rival faction attends assembly
October 19, 2022 10:41:50 pm
Former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with party MLAs during a protest against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Apavoo at Valluvarkottam, in Chennai, October 19, 2022. (PTI)
The Chennai Police detained Edappadi K Palaniswami and other Opposition MLAs for staging the protest even after being denied permission to do so. Palaniswami staged the protest, demanding that the Assembly Speaker de-recognise O Panneerselvam as deputy floor leader of the party. (PTI)
During the protest, Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of “using the police force to silence the Opposition”. (PTI)
The Opposition leaders were taken in a bus to Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore, where EPS slammed the “murder of democracy”. (PTI)
On the second day of the Assembly session on Tuesday, Speaker Appavu issued directions to the marshals to remove the AIADMK members from the hall as they continued to disrupt Assembly proceedings over seating arrangements. (Twitter/AIADMK IT WING)
Palaniswami also alleged that the Speaker was acting in favour of OPS, at Stalin’s behest. (Twitter/AIADMK IT WING)
Addressing reporters, Palaniswami accused the Chief Minister of using former chief minister O Panneerselvam to defeat AIADMK. (Twitter/AIADMK IT WING)
The Palaniswami-led AIADMK had expelled OPS and others supporting him from the party and appointed R B Udhayakumar as the deputy leader of the Opposition. (Twitter/AIADMK IT WING)