Aftermath of Durga Puja: Clean-up drive begins at artificial ponds in Delhi

Aftermath of Durga Puja: Clean-up drive begins at artificial ponds in Delhi

In a first, the Delhi government made 89 artificial ponds across the city to immerse Durga idols in to stop the Yamuna from getting polluted with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) keeping a close watch. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

At the Kalindi Kunj site, trucks loaded with Durga idols and filled to the brim with people kept pouring in even on Wednesday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

In the past few years, the number of associations and individuals who come to immerse Durga Puja idols has gone up in Delhi. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

NGT and various environmentalists have time and again raised concerns about the issue of pollution. Government reports show that the quality of water in the river has deteriorated significantly even after the immersion is over. Using materials such as plaster of paris and toxic paints has been banned. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

An SDMC official said that the ponds will be drained and used for watering plants by horticulture departments. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Many from nearby slum clusters loaded the wooden sticks used for idol structures to construct their own makeshift houses. Mohammad Aslam, a labourer with four children, told the Indian Express, “Police said we could load up our cart to use them in jhuggis.” (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

