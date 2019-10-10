Aftermath of Durga Puja: Clean-up drive begins at artificial ponds in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/aftermath-of-durga-puja-clean-up-drive-begins-at-artificial-ponds-in-delhi-6062170/
Aftermath of Durga Puja: Clean-up drive begins at artificial ponds in Delhi
NGT and various environmentalists have time and again raised concerns about the issue of pollution. Government reports show that the quality of water in the river has deteriorated significantly even after the immersion is over. Using materials such as plaster of paris and toxic paints has been banned.