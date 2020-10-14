Bihar polls
- As BJP footprint grows, Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base
- Railway upgrades tracks to Bihar, some trains now running ahead of schedule
- Interview with Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar BJP in-charge
- Tej Pratap shifts from Mahua, files nomination from Hasanpur
- My govt works for people, RJD’s worked for one family: Nitish Kumar
- 8 rallies, 4 lakh ‘smartphone warriors’ for PM Modi
- The rise and rise of Nityanand Rai
- Nitish Kumar: The man for all seasons
- Sushil Kumar Modi: The forever deputy
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
After being released from detention, here is how Mehbooba Mufti spent her dayUpdated: October 14, 2020 5:28:24 pm
