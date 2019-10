The cutting of trees took place amid massive protests by activists who alleged that 300 of over 2,600 trees were felled by the end of the day. “Police is hitting people, including the Adivasis, at the protest site. They have applied force on several people. Adivasi girls are sitting inside and are refusing to leave. We all are in the police car. Police have detained people and taken them to different police stations,” one of the protesters said. (Express Photos by Amit Chakravarty)