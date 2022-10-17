AAP leaders detained for protest against CBI summons to Manish Sisodia
October 17, 2022 4:37:15 pm
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was detained along with other AAP leaders and workers as they protested outside CBI headquarters against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia being summoned. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The party leaders and workers were holding a sit-in protest outside the CBI office. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
CBI has summoned Sisodia in connection with the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
"We are sitting on a peaceful protest but Modi's police is dragging and harrassing woman and senior leaders," said Sanjay Singh. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
"We are sitting peacefully here, how come Section 144 is being violated," he added. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Earlier in the day, Sisodia visited the Rajghat along with several party supporters. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
AAP leaders including Atishi and other party workers were stopped by the Delhi Police from following Sisodia to the CBI office. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the AAP of doing “pressure politics”. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)