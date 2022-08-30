Amid guitar sessions and mosquito nets, how AAP-BJP’s overnight protests unfolded
Updated: August 30, 2022 11:00:02 am
The Delhi Assembly became the site of an overnight protest by the AAP and the BJP as both parties alleged corruption charges against each other on Monday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
The Aam Aadmi Party protested against what they allege was “corruption” and “money laundering” by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation. In photo, AAP MLA Atishi is seen along with other party members. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
The BJP, meanwhile, has been hitting out at the AAP over the now-scrapped excise policy and an alleged scam in construction of classrooms. In photo, BJP leaders protest under the statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. (Express Photo)
The protests continued on Tuesday morning. AAP leaders slept in mosquito nets overnight. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The protesting BJP leaders were seen reading the newspaper. Party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said their protest will continue till Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is removed from his post. (Express Photo)
AAP MLA Atishi along with other party members, meanwhile, on Tuesday was seen holding placards near the Mahatama Gandhi statue in the complex, demanding the resignation of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena over the corruption allegations. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
AAP leaders have also demanded a CBI probe against L-G Saxena. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Protesting members from both the parties stated that they will attend the Assembly session scheduled at 11 am. However, both the parties have asserted that they will continue their protests till their demands are met. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
At one point during the night, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti got paan and a carton of apples for those gathered. He also walked over to the protesting BJP MLAs and asked if they had water and fan arrangements. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
AAP MLA Rituraj was seen talking to his 3-year-old son over video call during the night. The AAP MLAs also played the guitar and sang. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)