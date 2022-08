8 / 10

Delhi BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht interacts with Marshals after staging a protest during a special session at Delhi Legislative Assembly. "We wanted to discuss the Excise policy and the scam done by deputy CM Manish Sisodia...Where did they get money for election campaigning in Punjab, Goa, Gujarat. Instead of answering our questions, they removed us from the assembly for the whole day," said Ram Vir Singh Bidhuri.