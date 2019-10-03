India News Shiv Sena roadshow as Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli Ahead of his nomination, Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, the first from the Sena clan to take a plung into politics, Thursday filed his nomination from Mumbai’s Worli constituency. Maharashtra, along with Haryana, goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Ahead of his nomination, Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather Bal Thackeray. Aaditya’s father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who missed his electoral announcement, has accompanied him for the filing of his nomination. (Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray) “Since childhood, I loved politics. Many Shiv Sainiks might have seen that I used to travel with my grandfather and father. Whenever my friends and others questioned me what else you can do apart from politics, I told them I can’t do anything apart from politics,” the 29-year-old said. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) “This is a historic step for me. As I am taking a big leap, I am not worried as all shiv sainiks are there with me,” the Sena scion had said. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Since the Shiv Sena’s founding in the 1960s, no Thackeray family member in three generations has fought a direct election. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Aaditya’s foray into election points to a fundamental shift in the Shiv Sena’s political thinking, which had so far insulated the Thackeray clan from playing a hands-on role in running governments. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) The Sena leaders in Worli maintained that they would ensure Aaditya Thackeray's victory by more than one lakh votes if he would contest from the seat. The Worli Assembly seat has been held by the Sena since 1999 except in 2009 and has remained its bastion. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)