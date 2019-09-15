India News A sneek peek into Gurgaon’s camera museum Aditya Arya collected three studio cameras from Mumbai and Delhi junk dealers. He recalls spending hours with the local dealers till a few years ago. With the inauguration of the Museo Camera, Gurgaon now has on display antique cameras from over 100 countries. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Photographer Aditya Arya is behind this 18,000 square feet museum which consists of 2,000 cameras he has collected in the last 40 years. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Chronologically displayed, the vintage cameras are meticulously placed in the shelves. The collection starts with Camera Obscura — world’s first camera — to a modern-day Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) camera. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The project is in collaboration with the India Photo Archive Foundation, said Arya, who has arranged Rs 70 lakh through crowd-funding. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The walls in the museum display old camera advertisements, such as that of a 3A Folding Pocket Kodak. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Arya collected three studio cameras from Mumbai and Delhi junk dealers. He recalls spending hours with the local dealers till a few years ago. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The ground floor of the museum has a dark room where workshops will be held regularly and photographers can develop their prints. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)