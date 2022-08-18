7 / 10

A forest burns during a wildfire near Alcublas, eastern Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. (AP)