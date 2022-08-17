A look at the best photos of the dayUpdated: August 17, 2022 10:36:02 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- After her case convicts released, Bilkis Bano to state: 'Give back my right to live without fear'
- Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
- EntertainmentSky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
- EntertainmentHuma Qureshi weighs in on male actors avoiding two-hero films: ‘Ladkon ko pata nahi ek dusre se kya darr lagta hai’
- TrendingElephant returns child’s shoe in China, its 'kindness' leaves netizens in awe
- TrendingWatch video: Massive tornado-like waterspout captured on camera in Florida
- SportsAll eyes on skipper KL Rahul as India face Zimbabwe
- LifestyleVirat Kohli on the need to prioritise mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
- Opinion Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
- ExplainedDid asteroids bring water to Earth? What the Hayabusa-2 probe found
- LifestyleWhy a sustainable invention of reusable toilet cloth is making netizens uncomfortable
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord Buds CE review: My new morning walk companion