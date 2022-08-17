6 / 8

Wife and family members of ITBP officer Sandeep Kumar mourn his demise, at his residence in Akhnoor, on the outskirts of Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Kumar and six other Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed while 32 others, including two policemen, were injured when a bus carrying them from Chandanwari to Srinagar fell into a deep gorge on Tuesday(PTI)