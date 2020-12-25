9 / 14

A child poses for photos outside the Wangfujing Church in Beijing on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Official churches in the Chinese capital abruptly cancelled mass on Christmas day in a last-minute move owing to the pandemic. The capital city is on high alert after new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported last week and new asymptomatic cases reported Christmas day. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)