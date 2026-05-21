27 Maoists surrender before police in Jharkhand under ‘Operation Navjeevan’
Among those who surrendered include 'sub zonal commander' Sagen Aangariya alias Dokol, wanted in 123 cases, and 'sub zonal commander' of JJMP, Sachin Beg, police said
May 21, 2026 14:37 IST
May 21, 2026 14:37 IST
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A total of 27 Maoists surrendered before the police here on Thursday in the presence of Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, officials said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The surrendered ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, they added (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Police said the Maoists surrendered under ‘Operation Navjeevan’ and were wanted in several cases (Source: Photo by PTI)
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A senior police officer said that 22 Maoists had been killed, 44 arrested and 29 had surrendered in 2026 as part of ongoing anti-Naxal operations (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Officials noted that the surrendered Maoists belong to the group of the last active politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), Misir Besra, who has a bounty of Rs 1 crore and was active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Among those who surrendered were ‘sub zonal commander’ Sagen Aangariya alias Dokol, who was wanted in 123 cases, and JJMP ‘sub zonal commander’ Sachin Beg, police said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra stated combined efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism will continue in the state and the 27 Maoists who surrendered on Thursday will be rehabilitated with full support (Source: Photo by PTI)
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CRPF IG Saket Singh appealed to remaining Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream (Source: Photo by PTI)