This photo, shot exactly a month after the 26/11 attacks, shows a wall at Nariman House ridden with bullet marks. This attack was distinctive in nature as it was on the Chabad House (a Jewish community centre) run by Rabbi Gavriel Noach Holtzberg and his wife, Rivka Holtzberg. The House, located in Colaba, was frequented by large number of Jews, particularly Israeli but also from those visiting the country from across the world. (Express Archive)