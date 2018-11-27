Toggle Menu Sections
26/11 anniversary: These photos recount the horror of Mumbai terror attacks

Two militants carried out the shooting inside the city while two others moved towards the Metro cinema. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive by the police was one of the four militants carrying out the gunfire inside the railway station.

It has been ten years since terrorists stormed into the financial capital of the country. For three consecutive days, the city of Mumbai witnessed terror. (Express photo by Ganesh Shrisekar)

A total of 166 people, including Americans, were killed after 10 LeT terrorists unleashed a wave of violence in Mumbai in 2008. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Bullet marks on the glass at Cafe Leopold in Colaba. Leopold café, the bar and restaurant on Colaba Causeway, is where Lashkar gunmen killed 11 people and injured 28. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

The image of the front dome of Taj Mahal Palace hotel encapsulated with a large plume of smoke is one that is etched into the memory of every Mumbaikar. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

26/11 anniversary: Images which recount the horror of Mumbai terror attacks

The Taj Mahal Hotel on fire as rescue operations continued 24 hours after the terrorists went in. For more than 60 hours the symbol of opulence in Mumbai lay at the mercy of four heavily armed terrorists. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

26/11 anniversary: Images which recount the horror of Mumbai terror attacks

Commuters and eyewitnesses remain shell shocked at the indiscriminate firing that took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. (Express photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

26/11 anniversary: Images which recount the horror of Mumbai terror attacks

Customers start visiting Cafe Leopold after the terrorist attack. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

26/11 anniversary: Images which recount the horror of Mumbai terror attacks

CST after the carnage of 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Two militants carried out the shooting inside the city while two others moved towards the Metro cinema. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive by the police was one of the four militants carrying out the gunfire inside the railway station. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

26/11 anniversary: Images which recount the horror of Mumbai terror attacks

"A wreath laid at the spot where Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar were gunned down, near Cama Hospital in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A month after the 26/11 terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives, Mumbaikars are trying to move on even as memories of those three fateful days, when the city was held to ransom by terrorists, still continue to haunt them. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

