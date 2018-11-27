26/11 anniversary: These photos recount the horror of Mumbai terror attackshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/26-11-anniversary-these-photos-recount-the-horror-of-mumbai-terror-attacks-5464728/
26/11 anniversary: These photos recount the horror of Mumbai terror attacks
Two militants carried out the shooting inside the city while two others moved towards the Metro cinema. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive by the police was one of the four militants carrying out the gunfire inside the railway station.