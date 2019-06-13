Toggle Menu Sections
22 years after Uphaar tragedy: Haunting ambience, burnt seats, soiled film rolls

Two decades since the tragic fire incident, the Uphaar cinema complex is an example of a tragedy frozen in time. Here's how it looks like 22 years later.

The Uphaar cinema tragedy that took place on June 13, 1997, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring several others was one of the worst fire incidents in Indian history. (Express archive photo)

The interiors of the Uphaar Cinema Hall near Green Park in the capital New Delhi remain the same since the incident. (Express archive photo)

The investigations into the Uphaar fire tragedy also revealed that there was large-scale corruption involved in the case wherein the owner of Uphaar cinema, Sushil Ansal and his brother Gopal Ansal were accused of incorporating more number of people inside the hall than allowed. (Express archive photo)

The fire also injured more than 100 people during the show of Bollywood movie 'Border' on 13th June 1997.

The investigation of the Uphaar fire tragedy brought to light huge amount of corruption and violations of fire code norms including no proper public announcement system, blocked exits and lack of maintenance of the transformers. (Express archive photo)

The fire at the Uphaar theatre broke out at around 4:55 PM, a short-circuit in the transformer situated in the ground floor led to the parking lot being scotched. (Express archive photo)

The toxic gases released from the fire soon spread into the hall, choking the audience. People were trapped inside with insufficient outlets for escaping. (Express archive photo)

