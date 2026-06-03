21 killed in fire in south Delhi hotel, several foreigners among dead
47 people were rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and were rushed to the hospital. The victims have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital
June 3, 2026 14:59 IST
June 3, 2026 14:59 IST
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A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people (Source: Photo by AP)
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Several of those killed are foreigners, officials said, adding that the death toll may rise as a number of the injured are in critical condition (Source: Photo by AP)
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The blaze erupted at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, a congested locality in Malviya Nagar (Source: Photo by AP)
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The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to fire officer A K Malik (Source: Photo by AP)
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Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police and disaster response units searched the smoke-blackened structure for survivors (Source: Photo by AP)
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Victims were seen being pulled out of the building and rushed to hospitals by ambulances (Source: Photo by AP)
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The building suffered extensive damage in the fire, with debris, shattered glass and burnt materials strewn in the vicinity (Source: Photo by AP)
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A large crowd gathered near the site as authorities cordoned off the spot and diverted traffic to facilitate rescue operations (Source: Photo by AP)
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Visuals from the spot showed rescue personnel evacuating people from the building, more than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital (Source: Photo by AP)
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The victims have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. Officials said 13 victims are at AIIMS (Source: Photo by AP)