1 / 12

Many celebrities from the Indian film industry descended at the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards on Wednesday. The awards, in its second edition, honoured artistes for their incredible contribution in short films and web series. Among those who attended the awards included Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shefali Shah, Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Zoya Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi, Maanvi Gagroo and Konkona Sen Sharma. Scroll to see photos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )