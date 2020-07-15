3 / 6

Farhan Akhtar shared how grateful he is for the experience of working on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He wrote on Instagram, "Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness. Forever grateful to the universe for the experience of this film and for the love you continue to show it. Big hug. #9YearsOfZNMD." (Photo: Zoya Akhtar/Instagram)