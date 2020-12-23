Top news
- Explained: First time since August 5 downgrade, crucial political space opens in J&K
- BJP sails through Jammu division, sweep halted in some dists
- As diverse voices join protest, social media handles speaking for farmers tread cautiously
- Arhtiyas shut down mandis, team to visit Delhi protest site today
- What you should know about the UK variant of coronavirus
- PoK to J&K: Past the fences, she is still not ‘home’
- Govt wants farmers back at table, says has an open mind
- Delhi may scrap nursery admissions for 2021-22
- UK body slaps £20,000 fine on firm broadcasting Republic Bharat
Inside Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s engagement ceremonyUpdated: December 23, 2020 8:29:00 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- PM Modi to interact with farmers on Dec 25; waiting for govt to come to table with open mind, say unions
- J&K admn trying to 'collect' Independent candidates for BJP, Omar alleges
- EntertainmentThe Midnight Sky review: George Clooney directorial misses the mark
- EntertainmentCabinet gives nod to merge 4 government film media units with NFDC
- TrendingIndian photographer's image of Jupiter-Saturn conjunction wins plenty of praise online
- TrendingIllinois woman finds apparent COVID-19 test specimen in online delivery package
- SportsBishan Singh Bedi quits DDCA over plans to install Arun Jaitley statue
- SportsGavaskar claims Ashwin, Natarajan subject to 'different rules'
- OpinionIt is astonishing that farmers are speaking up to protect traders’ interests
- Jupiter and Saturn will meet again — but the Great Conjunction is still on
- LifestyleAmrita Sher-Gil's rare portrait of husband fetches over Rs 10 crore at online sale
- TechnologyDigiBoxx cloud storage service launched, offers 100GB space for Rs 30