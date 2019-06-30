Toggle Menu Sections
Yuvraj Singh retirement bash: Nita Ambani, Farhan Akhtar and others mark their presence

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket recently. The Indian cricketer hosted a bash in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket recently, Yuvraj Singh hosted a bash for the same in Mumbai on Saturday evening. (Photo: APH Images)

Nita Ambani turned heads at the party. (Photo: APH Images)

Yuvraj Singh's wife and actor Hazel Keech. (Photo: APH Images)

Neha Sharma flashes a smile for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)

Kim Sharma looked beautiful. (Photo: APH Images)

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar at the bash. (Photo: APH Images)

Yuvraj Singh poses with the Ambani family. (Photo: APH Images)

Abhishek Kapoor attended the bash with Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra. (Photo: APH Images)

Raveena Tandon looked gorgeous as she struck a pose for the camera. (Photo: APH Images)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta. (Photo: APH Images)

