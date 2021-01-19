1 / 6

Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa is on a roll as it continues to top the TRP chart. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings, the Star Plus daily was the most watched Indian television show in week 1 (2021). Star Plus drama Imlie takes the second place while Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follow it. In a surprise entry, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai replaces Kumkum Bhaagya to take the fifth spot on the TRP list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

