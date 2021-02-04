1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings in week 4, Anupamaa is once again the most-watched television show, followed by rural drama Imlie, love story Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaat Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made a surprise entry toppling Kumkum Bhagya from the top 5 list. The show recently took a leap with the lead character Naira (Shivangi Joshi) returning in a new avatar as Sirat.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

