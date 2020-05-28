4 / 18

Radhika also shared a picture holding her newborn son Ayush. She captioned the images as, "What we do is not easy, I can tell this coz I know now.. stretch marks, tummy fat, dark circles, sleep deprivation, exhaustion, multitasking, mood swings and what not.. but wear all this with pride coz what u get in return for this is PRICELESS.. just like our mothers! Trying to be half as good as my mother is.. I may make mistakes I know, but it's ok, I am a new mother n I am learning from the best. To all the special mothers out there, just want to say "You are doing great" dont let anyone tell u otherwise!! HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!! ❤" (Photo: Radhika Pandit/Instagram)